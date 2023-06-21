Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin open beta July 7th

Warhammer fans will be pleased to know that the Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin open beta will start on July 7 and run until July 10th next month. Checking the latest trailers below to learn more about the savagery of Age of Sigmar battles brought to life in glorious detail, as the Stormcast Eternals and Orruk Kruleboyz desperately fight for the precious resources deep within the Ghurian swamps.

Realms of Ruin open beta

If you are interested in taking part in the open beta jump over to the official website to register your interest.

“This Open Beta test is an integral part of the development process, allowing us to gather crucial feedback from players as well as testing our network infrastructure. The main objectives of this Open Beta are two-fold:

– Test the game’s stability and network performance.

– Test the game’s multiplayer and review player feedback on the balance of the Stormcast Eternals and Orruk Kruleboyz factions, as well as the overall economy and gameplay balance.

By having a large number of players join the game at once, we can stress test our servers and identify any potential bottlenecks or issues that may arise. This will provide valuable data to help ensure that the game is a smooth and stable experience for all players at launch.

During the first Open Beta, you will engage in 1v1 multiplayer battles. We will be monitoring player feedback and gameplay data to identify any imbalances or issues with the currently available playable factions: the Stormcast Eternals and the Orruk Kruleboyz.

It’s important to note that the version of the game you will be playing is still very much in development and therefore we expect you will encounter bugs and network issues. We want to make Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin the smoothest experience at launch.”

Warhammer Age of Sigmar Realms of Ruin

“Wage a campaign of brutal conquest in this realm-shattering real-time strategy game set in the Warhammer Age of Sigmar universe. Command four unique factions in dynamic battles as part of a story-driven campaign and test your mettle against warlords afar in online multiplayer.”

Realms of Ruin

“Lead your faction into brutal strategic combat in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin! Coming to PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. Experience the Mortal Realms brought to life in Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realms of Ruin, a real-time strategy game set in Games Workshop’s expansive fantasy universe. Become a warlord and lead four unique factions to conquer the wild and savage Realm of Ghur in tense and tactical battles.”

