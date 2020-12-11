WandaVision premiers on Disney+ January 15th 2021

A second trailer for the upcoming WandaVision mini series has been released by Disney and Marvel Entertainment this week. Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany reprise their roles as Wanda Maximoff and Vision and is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame , Wanda and Vision are living the ideal suburban life in the town of Westview, trying to conceal their powers. WandaVision is scheduled to premiere on January 15, 2021, and will consist of six episodes.

A first trailer for the upcoming Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series has also been published today and will premiers on Disney+ on March 21st 2021.

Source : Disney

