Retro Walkman cassette player transformed into unique synthesizer

Using a little Arduino hardware and programming Zack Scholl has transformed a classic Walkman cassette player into a unique synthesiser and musical instrument. Check out the video embedded below to learn more about the cassette synthesizer, controlled via MIDI by keyboard.

“The cassette synthesizer works by playing a pre-recorded drone (a single tone) from tape and then modulating the speed of the playback to pitch up the tone to any pitch you want. I got this idea for the cassette synthesizer from Onde Magnétique who got the idea from the Mellotron. To make one of these things is actually really easy. I found a great video from Analog Industries showing exactly how to hack a cassette player to add voltage control to the cassette player. I followed that and then wrote a simple MIDI controller in the browser to modulate the voltage to specific notes.”

If you are interested in building your very own jump over to the Schollz.com website by following the link below for full instructions component list and code.

Source : AB : Zack Scholl

