Walking Dead Onslaught launches on PlayStation VR today

Amy Pantea Sr. Product Marketing Manager at Survios has taken to the official PlayStation blog to suggest eight helpful tips that can keep you alive during the new virtual reality game Walking Dead Onslaught, launching on the PlayStation VR platform today.

The Walking Dead Onslaught is Survios’ 6th PS VR title that takes many of our best mechanics and learnings from past titles, such as Raw Data, Creed: Rise to Glory and Sprint Vector.lker-slaying mayhem.

“Hi everyone, VR developers Survios here. We’re thrilled to have you step into the world of AMC’s The Walking Dead in a way never experienced before, and to help you prepare we’re sharing some tips every survivor should know before entering the VR apocalypse. In The Walking Dead Onslaught, players will fight as Rick, Michonne, Daryl and Carol to gather needed resources to rebuild the Alexandria safe zone, restore society, and prepare for an onslaught of walker-slaying mayhem.”

“There are 24 weapons at your disposal, ranging from powerful single-fire weapons like Daryl’s legendary Crossbow to close-quarters melee weapons like Michonne’s Katana to scavenged makeshift weapons like crowbars and shovels. While you have full control over what weapons you choose to equip in your loadout, it’s often best to keep a balance of melee and ranged weapons to handle any walker encounter you face. “

