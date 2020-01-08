Wacom One drawing tablet $400

Wacom has introduced a new drawing tablet in the form of the Wacom One offering a more affordable way to begin digital artistry. Designed to feel like pen and paper the tablet allows you to draw edit photos and videos or brainstorm your next project with ease. With natural surface friction and minimal reflection, it feels like you’re drawing or writing on paper, not glass when you use the One says Wacom.

“Whether you’re just starting in digital creation, want to add a twist to your visual thinking or looking to improve your digital expression, Wacom One delivers a great experience. It comes with all the essentials to spice up your digital life. There’s the natural pen feel on the 13.3” screen, the included creative software – even the ability to connect to certain Android devices. And it’s compatible with leading pen brands too. Open up new possibilities with Wacom One.” For more details about the new Wacom One drawing tablet and full specifications over to the official product page by following the link below.

Features of the Wacom One :

– Drawing – Sketch, draw and paint directly on screen and enjoy natural surface friction with minimal reflection. Imagine a pen that uses software to make it the tool you want it to be: paintbrush, pen, marker, pencil, chalk or eraser. The only limit is your imagination.

– Visual thinking – With the familiar feeling of pen on paper, Wacom One lets you capture ideas, create mind-maps, draw diagrams and more, before sharing them easily with friends and colleagues.

– Photo and video enhancing – Impress your social media fans and followers alike. The precise Wacom One Pen and the nearly A4/Letter-sized canvas let you comfortably personalize your images or videos, boosting your editing skills in the process.

– Annotating – The light, battery-free, ergonomically designed pen means you can tweak or sign documents and jot down notes just as you would with pen and paper.

“Whether drawing, editing images or developing and communicating ideas, Wacom One offers all the essentials to put beginning creatives and creators on a path toward discovering the joy of creating directly on screen,” said Faik Karaoglu, Executive Vice President of Wacom’s Creative Business Unit. “The product’s features, bundled software options and attractive price will allow a new wave of digital artists, makers, social media content creators, photographers, students, educators and business people to express themselves artistically and make the world a more creative place.”

