VW Arteon R-Line Edition announced

Volkswagen has announced i9t is launching an exclusive version of its Arteon, the VW Arteon R-Line Edition.

There will be just 250 examples of the VW Arteon R-Line Edition and they will come with a choice of engines, pricing will start at 55,970 Euros.

The engine range of the Arteon R-Line Edition clearly focuses on the sporty flair of the Gran Turismo, with the four most powerful units of the series being available for the limited special edition. They are all efficient 2.0-litre four-cylinder engines combined with a 7-speed dual-clutch gearbox (DSG). The range starts with a TSI petrol engine and a TDI turbocharged diesel, each with an output of 140 kW/90 PS. The all-wheel-drive top-of-the-range diesel engine offers an output of 176 kW/240 PS, while the most powerful version is the Arteon R-Line Edition with the 2.0 TSI, providing a peak output of 200 kW/272 PS as well as all-wheel drive (4MOTION). The ESC system has also been adapted. As in the sporty R models, it can now be completely deactivated.

You can find out more information about the new VW Arteon R-Line Edition over at Volkswagen at the link below.

Source VW

