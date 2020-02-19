VR shooter Boneworks update adds adds savespots,new brawl mode and more

A new Boneworks update has been released focuses on three major themes: “fixes for players not having a good experience, new content for players enjoying the game, and foundational improvements to the game’s tech to improve Boneworks and future titles”. Adding savespots, a new brawl mode, new collectibles, fixes, fun and more. Then new brawl battle in arena mode can be customised allowing you to choose the types and quantities of enemy waves to fight.

“Welcome to the first major update of 2020! We’ve been working hard to simultaneously add new content, improve the existing experience of the campaign, and strengthen the core tech for you to enjoy in this and future SLZ titles! Today we bring you: Savespots can now be found throughout each level. They will save any items in your player inventory as well save-able items placed in the savespot bins. To save your game, hold both triggers while grabbing the save point handles and wait for the save bar to fill up. The next time you start the game, the continue button in the main menu will bring you back to this spot. NOTE: If you complete a level, that counts as a savespot.”

Learn more about all the new features tweaks and enhancements within the new Boneworks update by watching the development update featuring Stress Level Zero’s Brandon Laatsch below.

