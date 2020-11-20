Frostpoint VR Proving Grounds arrives on PC VR headsets next month

From December 1st 2020, PC virtual reality gamers will be able to enjoy the team-based multiplayer shooter, Frostpoint VR Proving Grounds. Created by inXile entertainment, the VR shooter offers a team-based multiplayer shooter that pits two sides against each other in 20-player high-intensity PvP game modes, with a unique PvE twist.

“Set in an abandoned military base in Antarctica, each team will need to gear up and set out to dominate the opposing team while protecting themselves from terrifying biomechanical creatures.”

“Players are matched into 10v10 teams and coordinate their tactics through approach, strategy, and gear to dominate the enemy team through beautiful maps and engaging game modes like capture and control.”

“Over a dozen rifles and pistols have been recreated in painstaking detail, allowing you to realistically hold each with one or two hands, and load, rack, fire, and clear them, as well as change firing modes. Tools and munitions help round out your arsenal, including grenades, health kits, armor upgrades, turrets, and tracking upgrades.”

Source : inXile entertainment : Road To VR

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals