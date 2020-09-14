Oculus Quest 2 VR headset leaked by Facebook

Details of the new Facebook Oculus Quest 2 VR headset have been “leaked” once again, providing further insight into what we can expect from the new and as yet unannounced Oculus Quest 2virtual reality headset. The leaked information has been discovered on Facebook’s Blueprint website.

“Whether you’re new to VR or already a pro, this is your introduction to Oculus’ most advanced all-in-one VR system yet: Quest 2.”

Details indicate that the new VR headset will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon XR2 chipset supported by 6 GB around and providing users with “an almost 4K display” offering native 2K per eye. Check out the videos embedded below to learn more about what you can expect from the next generation of Facebook VR headsets.

Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been leaked by Facebook as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

Source : UploadVR : Road to VR : Facebook

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals