Volvo XC70 Hybrid Extended Range Unveiled

The Volvo XC70 Hybrid is set to transform the plug-in hybrid market with its remarkable extended electric range of up to 200 kilometres*. As Volvo Cars’ longest-range plug-in hybrid to date, this mid-size SUV is designed to cater to the increasing demand for vehicles that bridge the gap between traditional combustion engines and fully electric cars. Built on Volvo’s new SMA platform, the XC70 Hybrid delivers a premium driving experience while appealing to environmentally conscious consumers who may not be ready to fully embrace electrification. The XC70 Hybrid’s extended range allows for longer electric-only journeys, reducing fuel consumption and emissions, making it an ideal choice for those seeking a more sustainable mode of transportation without compromising on performance or convenience.

Scandinavian Design Meets Modern Innovation

The XC70 Hybrid perfectly encapsulates Volvo’s signature Scandinavian design philosophy, seamlessly blending simplicity with functionality. Its sleek silhouette, sculpted shoulder lines, and sweeping roofline create a dynamic yet robust appearance that is both visually appealing and aerodynamically efficient. The closed grille, inspired by Volvo’s all-electric models, features an active grille shutter that optimizes airflow and energy efficiency, further enhancing the vehicle’s eco-friendly credentials. This, combined with the advanced Matrix LED headlights and the iconic Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights, ensures that both style and safety are at the forefront of the XC70 Hybrid’s design. The interior of the XC70 Hybrid is equally impressive, offering a spacious and luxurious cabin that showcases Volvo’s commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail. With premium materials, intuitive technology, and ample room for passengers and cargo, the XC70 Hybrid provides a comfortable and refined driving experience.

Advanced Technology and Safety Features

In addition to its impressive electric range and stunning design, the Volvo XC70 Hybrid is equipped with a host of advanced technology and safety features that further solidify its position as a catalyst in the plug-in hybrid market. The vehicle features Volvo’s latest infotainment system, which includes a large, high-resolution touchscreen display, seamless smartphone integration, and a premium audio system. The XC70 Hybrid also features an array of driver assistance technologies, such as adaptive cruise control, lane-keeping assist, and autonomous emergency braking, ensuring a safer and more relaxed driving experience. Volvo’s commitment to safety is further exemplified by the inclusion of advanced collision avoidance systems, which use cameras, radar, and sensors to detect potential hazards and help prevent accidents. These innovative technologies, combined with the XC70 Hybrid’s robust construction and innovative design, make it one of the safest vehicles in its class.

Pricing and Availability

The Volvo XC70 Hybrid is set to make its debut in the Chinese market later this year, with the possibility of expanding to other regions in the future. While specific pricing details have not been released, Volvo’s reputation for offering premium vehicles suggests that the XC70 Hybrid will be competitively priced within the mid-size SUV segment. The introduction of the XC70 Hybrid in China reflects Volvo’s commitment to the growing demand for eco-friendly vehicles in the world’s largest automotive market. As more consumers seek out sustainable transportation options, the XC70 Hybrid’s extended electric range and luxurious features are expected to make it a popular choice among discerning buyers. As the launch date approaches, automotive enthusiasts and environmentally conscious consumers alike eagerly await further information on the XC70 Hybrid’s availability and pricing in their respective markets.

Specifications

Electric Range: Up to 200 kilometres* (longest range for a Volvo plug-in hybrid)

Up to 200 kilometres* (longest range for a Volvo plug-in hybrid) Platform: Built on the new SMA premium hybrid architecture

Built on the new SMA premium hybrid architecture Design Features: Closed grille with active shutter, Matrix LED headlights, Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights

Closed grille with active shutter, Matrix LED headlights, Thor’s Hammer daytime running lights Interior Space: Larger and more spacious than the Volvo XC60

Larger and more spacious than the Volvo XC60 Market Availability: Launching in China in 2023, with potential for additional markets

