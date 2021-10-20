Volvo launches Range Assistant for EVs

Volvo has announced that it is launching a new Range Assistant app for its electric vehichles, the app is being made available with an over the air update.

This new Volvo Range Assistant app is being released in beta it is designed to provide increase range on the companies electric vehicles.

With this latest over-the-air update, drivers of fully electric Volvo cars can also expect increased range thanks to improvements in smart battery management and regeneration performance, as well as a smarter timer to pre-condition the batteries.

The Range Assistant app, a perfect example of Volvo Cars’ strategy of bringing software development increasingly in-house, helps drivers keep track of the available range of their pure electric Volvo car and optimise it through smart energy management and advice on driving style from an efficiency perspective.

With the app, embedded seamlessly in the Android-powered infotainment system, drivers of fully electric Volvo cars get a clear and accurate indication of the estimated remaining driving range and real-time energy consumption. It also helps them understand the key factors that affect their driving range.

You can find out more information about Volvo’s new Range Assistant app over at their website at the link below.

Source Volvo

