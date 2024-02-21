Volkswagen is adding a new car to its ID electric range, the Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer, and the car comes with a range of up to 685 km or 425 miles the car looks impressive from the photos and it comes with a range of features and the latest technology.

The ID.7 is the flagship among electric Volkswagen models – a progressive fastback saloon with a long range. Volkswagen is now expanding the ID.7 portfolio in Europe with an estate car: the all-new ID.7 Tourer. It is one of the first all-electric estate cars in the upper mid-sized class. Volkswagen is also represented in this class with the new Passat Variant. Both product lines complement each other and together cover all relevant drive types – from highly efficient petrol and diesel engines to plug-in hybrids with a predicted electric range of more than 100 kilometres (WLTP) and all-electric vehicles. The new ID.7 Tourer combines the emissions advantages of electric mobility with long WLTP ranges (up to 685 km), a high-quality cockpit landscape, outstanding travel comfort and superior spaciousness – making it an ideal business car. Europe-wide presales are scheduled to start in the first quarter of this year.

You can find out more details about the new Volkswagen ID.7 Tourer over at the Volkswagen website at the link below, as yet there are no details on pricing as soon as we get some more information, we will let you know.

Source Volkswagen



