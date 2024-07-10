Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S has 437 Mile Range

The Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S is set to transform the world of long-distance electric travel, offering an impressive range and a suite of advanced features that cater to the needs of modern drivers. Available in both fastback and Tourer versions, the new Pro S Match models are equipped with an 86 kWh battery, significantly extending the driving range compared to their standard counterparts. With a WLTP pure electric range of up to 437 miles for the fastback and 425 miles for the Tourer, these vehicles are designed to make long-distance journeys more convenient, comfortable, and environmentally friendly.

Advanced Battery and Charging Capabilities

The Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S stands out from the crowd with its innovative 86 kWh battery, a substantial upgrade from the 77 kWh battery found in the standard ID.7 Match versions. This larger battery not only extends the driving range, allowing drivers to cover greater distances without the need for frequent charging stops, but also supports faster charging speeds. The Pro S Match models can be charged at up to 200 kW DC, allowing a quick top-up from 10 to 80 percent in just 26 minutes. This rapid charging capability makes the ID.7 Pro S an ideal choice for individuals who frequently embark on long-distance trips and require a reliable, efficient, and time-saving charging solution.

Pricing and Availability

The Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S Match and ID.7 Tourer Pro S Match are now available for order from authorized Volkswagen Retailers. The fastback model is priced at £55,450, while the Tourer version comes in at £56,140 (on-the-road recommended retail price including VAT). These competitive prices position the ID.7 Pro S models as an attractive option for consumers looking to invest in a high-performance, feature-rich electric vehicle that offers exceptional value for money. With the increasing demand for sustainable transportation solutions, the ID.7 Pro S is poised to capture the attention of environmentally conscious buyers who refuse to compromise on performance, comfort, and style.

Specifications

Battery: 86 kWh

Charging Speed: Up to 200 kW DC

Range: 437 miles (fastback), 425 miles (Tourer)

Infotainment: MIB4 software with 15-inch screen

Headlights: IQ.LIGHT Matrix

Air Conditioning: Three-zone with smart vents

Seats: ergoActive heated front seats with massage functions

Boot Space: 1,586 litres (fastback), 1,714 litres (Tourer)

Price: £55,450 (fastback), £56,140 (Tourer)

The impressive specifications of the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S demonstrate the automaker’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric vehicle technology. The 86 kWh battery, coupled with the rapid charging capability of up to 200 kW DC, ensures that drivers can cover substantial distances without the anxiety often associated with electric vehicle ownership. The extensive range of 437 miles for the fastback and 425 miles for the Tourer further solidifies the ID.7 Pro S as a catalyst in the realm of long-distance electric travel.

Additional Features of Interest

In addition to its impressive battery and range, the Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S models come equipped with a wealth of luxury features that elevate the driving experience to new heights. The inclusion of a head-up display provides drivers with essential information without the need to take their eyes off the road, enhancing both safety and convenience. The sophisticated IQ.LIGHT Matrix headlights adapt to various driving conditions, optimizing visibility and ensuring a safer journey, especially during nighttime or inclement weather.

The ID.7 Pro S also features Volkswagen’s latest MIB4 infotainment software, displayed on a generous 15-inch screen. This advanced system offers seamless connectivity, intuitive navigation, and a host of entertainment options, keeping passengers engaged and informed throughout their journey. The three-zone air conditioning with smart vents ensures that every occupant can enjoy their preferred temperature settings, creating a comfortable and personalized cabin environment.

For those who prioritize comfort and relaxation, the ergoActive heated front seats with massage functions provide a luxurious touch, reducing fatigue and promoting well-being during long drives. The ample boot space of 1,586 litres in the fastback and 1,714 litres in the Tourer ensures that there is plenty of room for luggage, making the ID.7 Pro S an ideal choice for family vacations or extended road trips.

Source VW



