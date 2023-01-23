Volkswagen ID.7 interior revealed

Volkswagen ID.7

Volkswagen showed off a camouflaged version of their new Volkswagen ID.7 at the Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas earlier this month.

Now we get to see what the car looks like inside, as VW has released its first official interior photo of its new Volkswagen ID.7, which you can see below.

The stage is set for the ID.7! At the CES (Consumer Electronics Show) in Las Vegas between 5 and 8 January 2023, Volkswagen Group of America will showcase its first fully electric sedan based on the modular electric drive matrix (MEB). It will be clad in smart camouflage, which uses unique technology and multi-layered paintwork to create light effects on parts of the vehicle. This is an interactive feature and symbolizes the next step in the digitalization of the future flagship model of the ID. family. The ID. AERO concept vehicle initially presented in China already provided a preview of the new model, which embodies an aerodynamic design concept and is able to achieve ranges of up to 700 kilometers (WLTP). After a six-year break, Volkswagen Group of America is returning to the CES – the world’s largest trade show for electronics – with a very special product.

We are looking forward to seeing the final version of the new Volkswagen ID.7 without the camouflage on the outisde. we will have to wait until later in the year to see the car in full.

