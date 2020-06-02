Vodafone offering small businesses six months free business broadband in the UK

Vodafone has announced that it is offering small business owners in the UK six months free business broadband.

The offer will be available to new and existing customers and will be available over the next three months and Vodafone are also offering six month free Microsoft 365 Business Standard as well.

The new offer can be taken up anytime in the next three months. This means that small business owners, even those who are already Vodafone broadband customers, can sign up to a new 24-month contract and have the first six months completely free, with no set-up costs. After the first six months, the monthly fee will be the standard Unlimited Vodafone Business Broadband price of £19.17 (excl. VAT) per month for the remaining 18 months, and Microsoft 365 Business Standard for £9.40 (excl. VAT) per month.

Paul McGann, Managing Director of Cat Among the Pigeons, a creative promotional marketing agency based in Leeds said: “With one less bill to think about for six months, this offer will be incredibly helpful to small businesses like us. As a recent start-up, we were just three months into the business plan when the Government advised social distancing and restricted all non-essential travel movement across the UK. With Vodafone’s fast and reliable broadband connectivity we have been able to maintain our levels of service and carry out business as usual even while working remotely.”

Source Vodafone

