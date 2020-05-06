Vodafone offering six months of unlimited data to NHS and car workers

Vodafone has announced that it is extending its offer of free unlimited data to care workers, last month the company gave a months free unlimited data to NHS staff in the UK.

Now Vodafone is offering all NHS staff and care workers in the UK free six months of limited data on their monthly contracts.

Vodafone is today extending free access to unlimited mobile data for six months for NHS workers and vulnerable customers, and adding the UK’s care workers to those eligible to claim the offer. The extension follows Vodafone’s original offer, announced on April 6, of 30 days’ unlimited free data for NHS staff, vulnerable customers and half a million Pay Monthly customers.

Care workers who are Vodafone Pay Monthly customers can redeem the unlimited data offer by going to keepconnected.vodafone.com and entering their employer’s name and address and their email. Anyone working for the NHS who isn’t registered as such with Vodafone needs to enter their NHS email address. Once the details are verified, they will be automatically upgraded to the offer and notified. As before, Vodafone will be automatically provisioning the Pay Monthly customers it has listed as working for the NHS or flagged as vulnerable in its systems. These customers will be informed by text message.

You can find out more details on how you can claim the free data for six months over at Vodafone at the link below.

