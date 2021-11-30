Vodafone is testing wind powered mobile phone masts

UK mobile carrier Vodafone has announced that it is testing out self-powered mobile phone masts, these new mobile masts will use wind power.

The new wind-powered mobile phone masts are designed for rural areas and could be used as part of the Shared Rural Network.

Vodafone has developed self-powered mobile towers and will deploy these across the UK, supporting the company’s target of achieving net zero for its UK operations by 2027. The ground-breaking Eco-Towers will also enable the deployment of new mobile sites in the most remote locations, without the major challenge and cost of connecting to the electricity grid.

For the last two years, Vodafone and Crossflow Energy have been collaborating on the development of Crossflow Energy’s innovative wind turbine technology, combined with the latest in solar and battery technologies, to create a self-powered mobile network tower. Vodafone, alongside network partner Cornerstone, will now run a proof of concept to install Crossflow Turbine technology on rural mobile sites.

Vodafone is committed to working with industry partners to expand mobile coverage to reach 95% of the UK landmass by 2025 and achieving net zero for its UK operations by 2027. Adoption of innovative technologies like the self-powered site are essential to meeting both of these bold ambitions.

You can find out more information about the Vodafone wind powered mobile phone masts over at Vodafone at the link below.

Source Vodafone

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals