Vodafone 5G launched for Pay As You Go customers

Vodafone has announced that it is now launching its 5G network for its Pay As You Go customers in the UK.

The 5G will be made available to Pay As You Go customers at no extra cost and there will be a number of offers available for new and existing customers.

Vodafone UK Chief Executive Officer Nick Jeffery said: “We want to enable our customers to do what they want when they want – our Unlimited plans do just that. Launching a contract-free 5G Unlimited plan will give more people the opportunity to experience the next generation of speed and connectivity without being committed to a contract – giving them the power to be as flexible as they want.”

To take advantage of Vodafone’s 5G network, customers will need a 5G plan and 5G handset. PAYG customers have the choice of three top-of-the-range 5G handsets – Xiaomi Mi Mix 3, Huawei Mate 20X and Samsung Galaxy S10. PAYG customers who want 5G will get unlimited data, as well as speeds as fast as their phone allows with an introductory £40 Big Value Bundle worth £50.

