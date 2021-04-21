We have an amazing deal on the VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle in the Geeky Gadgets Deals store today.

This bundle gives you a coin-sized computer and a screen that you can set up anywhere. The VoCore2 Ultimate is an open-source Linux computer and a fully-functional wireless router, which can be used as a VPN gateway, an AirPlay music streaming station, a private cloud for data storage, and much more. It comes with the VoCore2 screen, a super-fast screen for high-quality display usage for embedding devices. It’s designed for standard USB2.0 devices rather than MIPI or HDMI, while the screen contains the memory to store the picture, allowing you to send data directly through USB. Features of the VoCore2 Mini Linux Computer Bundle include : Use the VoCore2 Ultimate as a VPN gateway to secure your network

Stream AirPlay music & store your data in a private cloud

Display images in high-quality for embed devices using the VoCore2 screen

Display real color images & videos for non-MIPI, HDMI devices

Specs VoCore2 Ultimate: Size: 0.1″H x 3.8″L x 2.3″W CPU: MT7628, 580 MHz, MIPS 24K Memory: 128MB, DDR2, 166MHz Storage: 16M NOR onboard, support SDXC up to 2TB Wireless: 802.11n, 2T2R, speed up to 300Mbps Antenna: 1 U.FL slot, 1 onboard antenna Ethernet: 1 port, up to 100Mbps USB: support USB 2.0, up to 480MBit/s PCIe 1.1: supported (option) GPIO: >=40 (pinmux) UART: x3 (UART2 for debug console) PWM: x4 A/D convert: 4 channels D/A convert: 1 channels Audio playback: support (3.5mm jack) Audio record: support (3.5mm jack) Debug console: USB2TTL (micro USB, for power and console) Shell included Power supply: 3.6V ~ 5.5V, 500mA Power consumption: 74mA Wi-Fi standby, 230mA Wi-Fifull speed, 5V input

VoCore2 Screen Size: 97mm x 58mm Display: 4 inch Interface: USB 2.0 480MHz Colors: 24bit, 16bit, 8bit Resolution: 800 x 480 Frame per second: 24(24bit color), 30(16bit color) Touch pad not supported Driver: framebuffer Power supply: micro USB 5.0V Power consumption: normally 0.5 watts

Includes VoCore2 Ultimate

VoCore2 800 x 480 screen

