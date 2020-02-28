Vivo Z6 5G smartphone gets official

Vivo have added a new Android smartphone to their line up with the launch of the Vivo Z6 5G, the handset is equipped with a 6.57 inch display with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels and a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G mobile processor and the handset comes with a choice of either 6GB or 8GB of RAM.

The handset comes with a 16 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls, on the back of the device there is a quad camera setup.

The four rear cameras include a 48 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera, a 2 megapixel macro camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera.

The Vivo Z6 5G comes with Funtouch OS 10 which is based on Android 10 and it also features a 5000 mAh battery and comes with a 44W fast charger. Prices for the handset will start at CNY 2,298 which is around $330 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals