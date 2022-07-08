Vivo Y77 smartphone gets official

Earlier this month we heard some leaked specifications on the new Vivo Y77 smartphone and now the handset is official.

The Vivo Y77 comes with a 6.64-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels

The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 930 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 6GB, 8GB of 12GB of RAM. There is also a choice of two different storage options 128GB or 256GB.

The new Vivo Y77 smartphone features a 4500 mAh battery and it also comes with 80W fast charging, plus the handset comes with Android 12 and Origin OS Ocean.

There are a number of cameras on this new Android device with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the front of the new Vivo Y77, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and making video calls. On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel secondary rear camera.

The handset will be available in a choice of three colors and the 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storahe model will retail for CNY 1,499. The top model with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage will retail for CNY 1,999.

Source Vivo, GSM Arena

