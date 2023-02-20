Vivo Y56 5G smartphone launched

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y56 5G and the handset comes with a 6,58 inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels.

The device comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

The Vivo Y56 5G features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 18W fast charging, there is also Android 13 and Funtouch OS 13.

There is also a dual SIM card slot and the handset comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel f/1.8 camera and a 2-megapixel f/2.4 camera for photos and videos. On the front of the device, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for snapping selfies.

The new Vivo Y56 5G smartphone will come in a choice of two colors, Black Engine, and Orange Shimmer and the device will retail for INR 19,999 which is about $240 at the current exchange rate. The device is launching in India, but as yet there are no details on whether it will be made available in any other countries.





