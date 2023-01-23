Vivo Y55s 5G smartphone launched

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y55s 5G, and the handset is equipped with a 6.58-inch LCD display.

The display comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2408 x 1080 pixels and the device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor.

The handset also comes with a choice of 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device does not feature a microSD card slot so you are limited to 128GB.

The Vivo Y55s 5G smartphone comes with a range of cameras, there is a single camera on the front of the handset and three cameras on the rear.

On the back of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera.

On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The Vivo Y55s 5G also comes with a 5,000 mA battery and the device features 18W fast charging, the handset will be available in two colors Star Black and Galaxy Blue. Pricing for the device starts at NTD 7,9990 which is about $263 for the 4GB model, and the 6GB model costs NTD 8,490 which is about $280.

Source GSM Arena





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals