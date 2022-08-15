Vivo Y35 Android smartphone launched

Vivo has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Vivo Y35 and the handset comes with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution.

The display also comes with a 90Hz refresh rate and the handset is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor.

The Vivo Y35 comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage, if you need some additional storage, there is also a microSD card slot.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and it features 44W fast charging, it also comes with an IP54 rating for water and dust and it features a range of cameras.

On the front of the handset, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies.

On the rear of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for taking photos and recording videos and also a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new for taking photos and recording videos come in a choice of two different colors Agate Black and Dawn Gold and as yet there are no details on how much the handset will retail for. As soon as we get some more details on the device including their pricing, we will let you know.

Source Playfuldroid

