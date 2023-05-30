Vivo Y35+ 5G smartphone unveiled

Earlier we heard about the global Vivo Y78 and now we have details on another new handset from Vivo, the Vivo Y35+ 5G. The handset is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6200 mobile processor.

The handset comes with a range of RAM and storage options, these will include 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The device comes with a 6.64 inch IPS LCD display that will feature a Full HD+ resolution and it comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 15W charging, there are a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the back.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 50-megapixel main camera, and a secondary camera, as yet we do not have any details on how many megapixels this camera will come with. On the front of the handset, there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking selfies and for making video calls.

The new Vivo Y35+ 5G smartphone will come in a choice of three colors, purple, blue, and black, and pricing for the handset will start at CNY 1,399 for the 6GB model which is about $198 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena



