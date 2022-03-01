Vivo Y33s 5G smartphone unveiled

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Vivo Y33s 5G. The handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display that features an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels.

The Vivo Y33s 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 mobile processor and it also comes with a choice of 4GB, 6GB, or 8GB of RAM.

The handset also comes with 128GB of storage and it features a microSD card slot should you need any additional storage. The handset will be available in a choice of three colors and it will have OriginOS OCean which is based on Android 12.

Other specifications on the device include a 5,000 mAh battery and 18W fast charging, and it features a range of cameras. These include a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear of the handset.

The rear cameras include a 13-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera, on the front of the handset there is an 8-megapixel camera that is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The new Vivo Y33s 5G smartphone will come with a starting price of CNY 1,299 which is about $205 and the top model with 8GB of storage will retail for CNY 1,599 which is about $255 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

