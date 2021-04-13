Vivo Y20s (G) smartphone gets official

Vivo have launched a new smartphone, the Vivo Y20s (G) is a slightly different version of the Y20S, this new device has launched in the Philippines.

The handset features a 6.51 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution and it comes with a Helio G80 mobile processor.

The Vivo Y20s (G) comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage and it features a 13 megapixel main camera on the back, plus a 2 megapixel macro and 2 megapixel depth camera.

On the front of the device there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and the device comes with a choice of two colors, Obsidian Black and Purist Blue. It will retail for PHP9,990, which is about $205 at the current exchnage rate.

Source GSM Arena

