Vivo Y12s Android smartphone gets official

Vivo has added a new Android smartphone to its range with the launch of the Vivo Y12s, the handset comes with a 6.51 inch LCD display with a HD+ resolution.

The device features an octa-core MediaTek Helio P35 processor and it comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of included storage.

There is also a microSD card slot for additional storage and the device comes with a 5000 mAh battery and fast charging.

On the front of the Vivo Y12s there is an 8 megapixel camera for Selfies and video calls, on the back there is a dual camera setup. The dual cameras include a 13 megapixel main camera and a 2 megapixel secondary cameras. The handset also comes with FuntouchOS 11 which is based on Android 10.

It will be available in two colors, Phantom Black and Glacier Blue and it will retail for about $142.

Source Playfuldroid

