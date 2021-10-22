Vivo X60T Pro spotted at TENNA

The Vivo X60 Pro+ launched back in July and now another model in the range had appeared online, the Vivo X60t Pro.

The Vivo X60T Pro was recently spotted at TENNA which is China’s equivalent of the FCC, the device comes with slightly different specifications, it will apparently come with a Dimensity 1200 processor and not a Snapdragon processor.

As a reminder the the Vivo X60 Pro+ comes with a 6.56 inch Super AMOLED display that has a 120Hz refresh rate and a Full HD+ resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 888 and it comes with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and a choice of 128GB or 256GB of included storage.

The handset also features a 4200 mAh battery and 55W fast charging, plus it has a range of cameras that include a 50 megapixel main camera, a 48 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 12 megapixel telephoto and an 8 megapixel periscope telephoto.

On the front of the new Vivo X60t Pro+ smartphone there is a 32 megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and making video calls.

It is not clear as yet on how many other changes the X60T Pro will have over the X60T Pro+ as soon as we get some more details, we will let you know.

