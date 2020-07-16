Geeky Gadgets

Vivo X50 smartphone launched in India

By

Vivo X50

The new Vivo X50 smartphone has launched in India along with the X50 Pro, The X50 will retail for INR34,990 which is about $465 and the X50 Pro INR49,990 which is about $665.

As a reminder the Vivo X50 comes with a 6.56 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The device also comes with 8GB of RAM, there will also be a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, plus a range of cameras.

On the front of the X50 there is a 32 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the device there is a four camera setup with a 48 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel camera and two 8 megapixel cameras.

Source GSM Arena

