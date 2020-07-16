Vivo X50 smartphone launched in India

The new Vivo X50 smartphone has launched in India along with the X50 Pro, The X50 will retail for INR34,990 which is about $465 and the X50 Pro INR49,990 which is about $665.

As a reminder the Vivo X50 comes with a 6.56 inch OLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

The device also comes with 8GB of RAM, there will also be a choice of 128GB or 256GB of storage, plus a range of cameras.

On the front of the X50 there is a 32 megapixel camera for video calls and Selfies, on the back of the device there is a four camera setup with a 48 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel camera and two 8 megapixel cameras.

Source GSM Arena

