Vivo X50 and X50 Pro coming to more countries this month

The Vivo X50 and X50 Pro smartphones are already available in China and now they will be coming to more countries later this month.
According to a recent report the two handsets will be coming to more countries on the 16th and 17 of July, exact details on all new countries are not known as yet.
As a reminder the Vivo X50 Pro comes with a 6.56 inch OLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution and the handset is powered by a Snapdragon 765G processor.
It also features 8GB of RAM and two storage options, 128GB or 256GB and it has a 4315 mAh battery and a range of high end cameras.
The cameras include a 32 megapixel front facing camera for Selfies and video calls, on the tear there is a quad camera setup with one 48 megapixel main camera, a 13 megapixel camera and two 8 megapixel cameras. As soon as we get some details on exactly what countries the handsets are launching in we will let you guys know.
