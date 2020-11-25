Vivo V20 Pro launching in India in December

It looks like the Vivo V20 Pro is headed to India in December, the handset is expected to launch on the 2nd of December.

The Vivo V20 Pro comes with a 6.44 inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and it is powered by a Snapdragon 765G mobile processor.

The handset also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, plus a 4000 mAh battery and it features 33W fast charging

The device features a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultra wide camera and a 2 megapixel monochrome camera. On the front there is two cameras, a 44 megapixel main camera and an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera.

As yet there are non details on how much the Vivo V20 Pro will retail for when it goes on sale in India.

Source GSM Arena

