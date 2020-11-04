Vivo S7e 5G smartphone unveiled

Earlier this week we saw a leaked photo and some specifications on the new Vivo S7e 5G smartphone, the handset is now official.

The Vivo S7e 5G smartphone comes with a 6.44 inch OLED display and it has a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset is powered by a Dimensity 720 5G processor and it also comes with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

The Vivo S7e 5G smartphone feature three cameras on the back, these include a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel depth camera. On the front of the handset there is a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

The device comes with a 4100 mAh battery and features 33W fast charging, it will luanch in China on the 11th of November.

