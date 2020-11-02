Vivo S7e 5G smartphone leaked

It looks like Vivo is getting ready to launch a new 5G smartphones as some photos and specifications on the new Vivo S7e 5G have been leaked.

The Vivo S7e 5G will come with a 6.44 inch display and it will come with a Full HD+ resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 800U mobile processor and it will apparently come with a 4100 mAh battery.

As yet we do not have any details on the amount of RAM or storage, but the device will apparently come with a 32 megapixel camera on the front for Selfies and video calls.

On the back of the device there will be a triple camera setup woith a 64 megapixel main camera, an 8 megapixel ultrawide camera and a 2 megapixel camera. Those are the only details that have been revealed about the device so far, it is expected to launch this month.

Source Seekdevice

