Vivo iQOO Neo5 smartphone unveiled

Vivo has added a new smartphone to its range with the launch of the Vivo iQOO Neo5, the handset comes with a 6.62 inch OLED display that features a 120Hz refresh rate and a FHD+ resolution.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor and there are two RAM options 8GB or 12GB, the device also comes with a choice of 128GB or 256GB or storage.

The Vivo iQOO Neo5 is equipped with a 16 megapixel Selfie camera on the front, on the back there is a 48 megapixel main camera, plus a 13 megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2 megapixel depth and 2 megapixel macro camera.

The device comes with a 4400 mAh battery and features 45W fast charging, it will be available from the 22nd of March and will retail for CNY 2,499 which is about $385.

Source GSM Arena

