Virgin Hyperloop completes first test with passengers

Virgin Hyperloop has announced that their hyperloop pod has created its first est with passengers on board.

This test was done on their new XP-2 vehicle which was recently unveiled, it was built to demonstrate how passengers can use the vehicles, the final version will be larger.

Josh Giegel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer, and Sara Luchian, Director of Passenger Experience, were the first people in the world to ride on this new form of transportation. The test took place at Virgin Hyperloop’s 500 meter DevLoop test site in Las Vegas, where the company has previously run over 400 un-occupied tests.

“When we started in a garage over 6 years ago, the goal was simple – to transform the way people move,” said Josh Giegel, Co-Founder and Chief Technology Officer of Virgin Hyperloop. “Today, we took one giant leap toward that ultimate dream, not only for me, but for all of us who are looking towards a moonshot right here on Earth.”

You can find out more information about the Virgin Hyperloop over at Virgin at the link below.

Source Virgin

