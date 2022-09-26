Vikings Valhalla Season 2 premiers on Netflix 2023

Fans of the Vikings Valhalla TV series exclusively available to stream on Netflix will be pleased to know that a new teaser trailer has been released providing a glimpse at what you can expect from the storyline in Vikings Valhalla Season 2. In the clip embedded below, Viking heroes Leif Eriksson played by Sam Corlett, Freydis Eriksdotter by Frida Gustavsson and Harald Sigurdsson by Leo Suter, need to make a last stand against Olaf and his warriors.

Vikings Valhalla S2 is set to premiere on the Netflix streaming service sometime next year during 2023, although no details on a confirmed date have been released as yet. As soon as any more details are announced we will keep you up to speed as always. In the meantime enjoy the season to teaser trailer below.

Vikings Valhalla S2

The Vikings Valhalla TV series is set one hundred years after the events of Vikings, the series chronicles the beginning of the end of the Viking Age, marked by the Battle of Stamford Bridge in 1066.

“Tensions between the Vikings and the English royals reach a bloody breaking point and as the Vikings themselves clash over their conflicting Christian and Pagan beliefs.”

Source : Netflix



