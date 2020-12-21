ViewSonic ViewBoard Pen Display and Notepad introduced



ViewSonic has announced the availability of its new ID1330 ViewBoard Pen Display priced at $350 as well as the ID0730 ViewBoard Notepad priced at $70. The ID1330 ViewBoard Pen Display takes the form of an ultra thin 13.3-inch pen display, supplied with a battery-free stylus to create, manage and share digital content. The ViewBoard Pen Display can be connected with any PC or laptop and used as a secondary screen if required.

ID1330 ViewBoard Pen Display :

– 3-inch interactive display equipped with a patented electromagnetic pen

– Delivers intuitive and accurate handwriting with 8,192 levels of pressure sensitivity, along with +/- 60-degree tilt

– 250 pps response rate minimizes latency to less than 30 ms

– Ultra-thin design and weighs 1.8 pounds

– Supports HDMI/USB or 2-way Power with USB-C connectivity

– Compatible with Windows, MacOS, and Chome operating systems

– Available now for an estimated street price of $349.99

ID0730 ViewBoard Notepad :

– A 7.5-inch interactive solution equipped with a patented electromagnetic pen

– Delivers intuitive and accurate handwriting with 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity

– Pen also features real ink, and allows users to write or draw on real paper, while the pen strokes are digitized in real time

– Plug-and-play functionality with no driver installations;

– Single-cable connectivity with a micro-USB cable to a PC or laptop

– Compact in size and lightweight at 0.4 pounds

– Compatible with Windows, MacOS, Chome OS, and Android 7.0+

– Available in December for an estimated street price of $69.99

“ViewSonic is excited to introduce these new interactive display devices that can help boost sharing and productivity,” said Sean Liu, business line manager, software at ViewSonic America. “These solutions were developed to provide supplementary tools in a classroom or at home for digitalized learning in this new distance/hybrid learning environment. Whether users are creating, managing or sharing digital content, the Pen Display and Notepad can enhance efficiency.”

Source : ViewSonic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals