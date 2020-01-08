ViewSonic ELITE XG550 55 inch gaming monitor unveiled

Viewsonic has launched a new range of its Elite gaming monitors at this years CES and the top model comes with a 55 inch display, the ViewSonic ELITE XG550.

The ViewSonic ELITE XG550 comes with an Ultra HD 4K resolution of 3840 x 2160 pixels and a 120Hz display.

The ViewSonic® ELITE XG550 is a 55-inch gaming monitor with native 4K Ultra HD (3840×2160) resolution. Featuring a 120Hz OLED panel, it delivers a highly responsive, life-like gaming experience, with a 0.5ms (GtG) response time. With the OLED panel, in-game environments come to life with exceptional contrast and 99% DCI-P3 color support, which makes it ideal for next-generation consoles and AAA-title games. The narrow-bezel design and ELITE RGB accent lighting design ensures that the XG550 fits into any gaming environment.

As yet there are no details on how much this new 55 inch 4K gaming monitor will cost it will launch later this year.

Source Viewsonic

