Video game stamps unveiled by Royal Mail

This week the British postal service the Royal Mail has unveiled a new set of postage stamps being made available later this month on January 21 commemorating classic video games from the 80s and 90s. The Special Stamps depict scenes from landmark UK-designed titles and a presentation pack is available containing all eight Special Stamps and the Tomb Raider Miniature Sheet.

“Seasoned gamers, young players and collectors will enjoy exploring the stamps, stories and images featured in this colourful celebration of classic video games. This action-packed collectible contains all eight Special Stamps and the Tomb Raider Miniature Sheet. An action-packed collection celebrating classic UK-designed video games that put the ‘joy’ in ‘joystick’. A fun set of Stamps and Collectibles to get your thumbs twitching.”

The Royal Mail video game stamps include :



– Elite | 1984 | BBC Micro and Acorn Electron Second Class

– Dizzy | 1987 | ZX Spectrum £1.60

– Populous | 1989 | Commodore Amiga £1.60

– Lemmings | 1991 | Commodore Amiga First Class

– Micro Machines | 1991 | Sega Mega Drive £1.55

– Sensible Soccer | 1992 | Commodore Amiga First Class

– Wipeout | 1995 | Sony Playstation £1.55

– Worms | 1995 | Commodore Amiga Second Class

Miniature video game sheet

– Atlantean Scion | Tomb Raider | 1996 First Class

– Ora Dagger | Tomb Raider III: Adventures of Lara Croft | 1998 £1.55

– Philosopher’s Stone | Tomb Raider Chronicles | 2000 £1.55

– Ceremonial Dagger | Tomb Raider | 2013 First Class

Source: Royal Mail

