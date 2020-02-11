Mila HD video baby monitor

The development team at Levana have created a new high definition video baby monitor which comes complete with its own large screen monitor allowing you to easily view the footage from the HD camera. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about Mila, which is now available to back via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges available from C$90 offering a saving of $160 off the recommended retail price.

“Mila is the newest member of the Levana family. With a large, beautiful screen, and high definition camera, Mila is a cutting-edge video baby monitor in an elegant package. We lovingly crafted Mila in partnership with hundreds of parents, and after 3 years of listening and perfecting based on valuable feedback, we’re excited to share Mila with you and your family.”

“Using our GigaXtreme™ wireless technology, Mila works uninterrupted through walls and floors, at distances up to 1,000 feet away. With digital security concerns on the rise, we wanted to provide parents with a monitor that doesn’t connect to the internet–an option that keeps their little ones secure and out of “the cloud”. Using an advanced battery and power management system, Mila exceeds the life of all other monitors, because charging its battery should be the last thing you’re worried about. How Did We Do It?”

– Improve: We reduced Mila’s battery consumption using an advanced power management system with finely tuned, proprietary logic.

– Perfect: It took 3 years to perfect Mila’s capacity, coming in at up to 22 hours of battery life. Along the way we tried, canceled, started over, and perfected until we got it just right.

– Empower: By providing parents with three power savings options (Audio Only, Audio Detection, and Always On), we’ve given them the flexibility to save battery whenever possible.

Source : Kickstarter

