VersaTool EDC multitool complete with bit storage

The VersaTool series is a new addition to the market of everyday carry (EDC) multitools and is available in both 29-in-1 and 36-in-1 models. Both of which are equipped with a multitude of driver bits and several other utility features. The multitools have been specifically designed to handle a wide array of tasks, ranging from powerful, efficient work to precise, intricate operations.

The 29-in-1 model of the VersaTool series is equipped with 18 driver bits of H6.35*25mm size. The selection of driver bits is designed for tasks that require both power and efficiency. On the other hand, the 36-in-1 model is designed for more detailed work, coming equipped with 24 driver bits of H4*28mm size. The diverse range of bit sizes caters to different needs, making these tools versatile and practical for various tasks.

Early bird tier pledges are now available for the original project from roughly $27 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 40% off the consumer price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way

But these multitools are not just about driver bits. They also come with additional utility features that increase their functionality. Such as the obligatory bottle opener, box opener, ruler (in metric and inch units), and six specifications of hex wrenches. These additional features make the VersaTool series handy for a variety of situations, from simple household tasks to more complex technical work.

One of the standout features of the VersaTool series is the magnetic socket system. This system ensures a secure bond between the screwdriver and its bits, preventing them from slipping out or getting lost during use. This feature is especially beneficial for tasks that require a firm grip on screws, as it allows the screwdriver bits to be magnetized on demand.

In addition to the magnetic socket system, the VersaTool series also introduces dual magnetic mounts. These mounts are located at the end and along the side of the screwdriver. The end mount allows for traditional screwdriver use, while the side mount is ideal for applying torque in tight spaces or at different angles. This design provides flexibility in how the tool is used, making it adaptable for a variety of tasks.

If the VersaTool campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the VersaTool EDC multitool project appraise the promotional video below.

The VersaTool series doesn’t overlook the need for portability either. Each tool comes with a storage pouch, ensuring easy transportation and safekeeping of the multitool and its various bits. This makes the VersaTool series not just versatile and functional, but also conveniently portable.

The XIAONIAN VersaTool series, with its dual magnetic mounts, magnetic socket system, and a variety of driver bits and utility features, is designed for varied environments and scenarios. Whether it’s for home repairs, construction site tasks, or just everyday use, these multitools are designed to deliver. Their design embodies a balance of power, precision, and versatility, making them a useful addition to any toolbox or EDC kit.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and dimensional specifications for the EDC multitool, jump over to the official VersaTool crowd funding campaign page by investigating the link below.

