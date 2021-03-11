Vanquish film starring Ruby Rose premiers April 23rd



Lionsgate has released a new trailer for the upcoming Premier of the new Vanquish movie starring, Ruby Rose, Morgan Freeman, Patrick Muldoon, Julie Lott and Ekaterina Baker. Vanquish will be available to view via Digital and On Demand next month and premiers on April 23rd 2021.

“A mother, Victoria (Rose), is trying to put her dark past as a Russian drug courier behind her, but retired cop Damon (Freeman) forces Victoria to do his bidding by holding her daughter hostage. Now, Victoria must use guns, guts, and a motorcycle to take out a series of violent gangsters — or she may never see her child again.”

“From the director of Double Take, Middle Men, and The Poison Rose comes this stylish, glossy action-thriller starring Morgan Freeman (Se7en) and Ruby Rose (“Orange Is the New Black”) that shows what desperation can drive a person to do.”

Source : Lionsgate Movies

