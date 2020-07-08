During the Nacon Connnect showcase this week, French games development company Kylotonn teased a new trailer for the upcoming vampire adventure, Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong game. Coming to the Epic Games Store, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch sometime during 2021.

“Tonight, everything changes. Join us, as we celebrate the unification of Boston and Hartford. As we revolutionize our blood supply. Tonight we celebrate, and tonight everything changes… Just not in the way we expected.”

“Embrace the role of 3 vampires, each belonging to a different clan of the Camarilla. Weave between their intertwined stories, unravel fact from fiction and make choices that will define the future of the city of Boston.”

For more information on the new Vampire: The Masquerade – Swansong game jump over to the official Kylotonn Youube channel by following the link below.

Source : Kylotonn

