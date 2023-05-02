Redfall open-world, co-op FPS vampire game launches on Xbox Game Pass and PC

Gamers patiently waiting for the official launch of Redfall the new open-world, cooperative first person shooter from the award-winning development team responsible for games such as Prey and Dishonored. Will be pleased to know the vampire game is now available to play on Xbox Series X|S and PC as well as Game Pass. Check out the minimum recommended and ultra specs Bethesda has requested to enjoy the game on your PC gaming rig.

Redfall vampire game

“The island of Redfall used to be such a nice place. Breezy boardwalks. A quaint city center. It was a picturesque ocean town. Then vampires took over, wiped out most of the population, and cut the survivors off from the outside world. Now all the smalltown charm has been replaced by an unending nightmare. Thankfully, there’s a team of heroes ready to step in and face down the vamps.”

“Redfall is an open-world, co-op FPS from Arkane Austin, the award-winning team behind Prey and Dishonored. Slay alone or squad up with up to 4 player co-op and face off against the vampires holding the island hostage. Redfall brings the studio’s signature gameplay to this story-driven action shooter.”

PC specifications for playing the Redfall vampire game

Minimum specifications

CPU: Intel Core i5-8400 @ 2.80GHz or AMD Ryzen 5 1600

GPU: AMD RX 580 / NVIDIA GTX 1070 / 6 GB VRAM

System RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Recommended specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD 5700 / NVIDIA RTX 2080 / Intel ARC / 8 GB VRAM

System RAM: 16 GB

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Ultra specifications

CPU: Intel Core i7-9700K @ 3.60GHz or AMD Ryzen 7 2700X

GPU: AMD RX 6800 XT / NVIDIA RTX 3080 / 10 GB VRAM

System RAM: 32 GB

OS: Windows 11 64-bit

Storage: 100 GB SSD

Source : Bethesda





