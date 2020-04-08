Valve Studio Orchestra music now available via Spotify

The Valve Studio Orchestra has this month released its music to Spotify allowing those interested to enjoy music from iconic Valve games such as Half-Life 2, Left4Dead, and Dota 2. The soundtracks for both DOTA 2 and Team Fortress 2 are now available and its sees that the Left 4 Dead soundtrack may also soon be available via Spotify.

“Founded in the mid-2000s, they mix orchestral, choral, and electronic music that draws on folk, jazz, and other traditions where appropriate for the setting. The Soundtrack of Half-Life 2 was issued in late 2004 and credited to composer Kelly Bailey. Released in 2007, The Orange Box collected music from Half-Life 2: Episodes One and Two, Team Fortress 2, and Portal, including the song “Still Life,” written by Jonathan Coulton and performed by Ellen McLain.”

“Credited to Valve Studio Orchestra, Fight Songs: The Music of Team Fortress 2 arrived on Ipecac Recordings in the spring of 2017. It was followed that summer by The Dota 2 Official Soundtrack, by Valve Studio Orchestra featuring composers Jason Hayes and Tim Larkin. ~ Marcy Donelson, Rovi”

Source : Spotify

