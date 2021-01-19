Pocket UVCliin Sanitizer allows you to sanitize anything effectively

The UVCliin Sanitizer is small handheld device that can be used to sanitise and clean any surface in just a few seconds. Equipped with high quality UVC LEDs the UVCliin Sanitizer can also be used as a portable battery pack to charge your devices in an emergency. UVCliin can effectively sanitize your surroundings, and its size is ideal for sweeping over doorknobs, handles, and all the uneven surfaces often shared by many hands.”With a press of a button and five seconds, you can create a clean environment anytime and anywhere!”

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $88 or £65 (depending on current exchange rates). If the UVCliin Sanitizer campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2021. To learn more about the UVCliin Sanitizer sanitize anything project view the promotional video below.

“Do you know that your home is actually a hidden paradise for microorganisms? Not only are your toilets ridden with harmful particles, your kitchen sponges, the bowls of your beloved pets, or even your phones and laptops are also considered easily contaminated objects. Not to mention everything you touch in the public areas!”

“Besides, UVCliin goes beyond being just a sanitizer, it’s also built with a power bank for your urgent needs! The portable charger comes with a battery light indicator for added convenience. Now, you can easily keep your devices charged and sanitized with the 2-in-1 UVCliin!”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs for the sanitize anything, jump over to the official UVCliin Sanitizer crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

