Extend Your Workspace: Use Your iPad as a Second Display for Your Mac

In this guide, we show you how to use your iPad as a second display with your Mac. If you’re a Mac user looking for more screen real estate, using your iPad could be an excellent option. Thanks to Apple’s innovative Sidecar feature, you can effortlessly or wirelessly connect your iPad to serve as an additional display. This comprehensive guide is designed to provide you with detailed information on the necessary requirements, a step-by-step setup process, and useful tips to enhance your experience using your iPad as a monitor. Whether you’re multitasking, managing complex workflows, or just seeking a more expansive visual setup, this guide will help you optimize your iPad-as-monitor setup to its fullest potential.

Prerequisites

Compatible iPad and Mac: Sidecar works with specific models. Check Apple’s compatibility list (https://support.apple.com/en-gb/102597) to ensure your devices are supported.

Same Apple ID: Both your iPad and Mac need to be signed in to the same Apple ID account.

Both your iPad and Mac need to be signed in to the same Apple ID account. Software: iPadOS 13 or later on your iPad macOS Catalina or later on your Mac

Connectivity: You can connect your iPad and Mac wirelessly or with a USB-C cable (provides faster and more stable results)

Setting Up Sidecar

Enable Bluetooth and Wi-Fi: Ensure both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi are active on your Mac and iPad. Both devices should be on the same Wi-Fi network for wireless connectivity. Locate Sidecar Settings: macOS Ventura or later: Go to Apple menu > System Settings > Displays. Click your iPad’s name at the top.

macOS Monterey: Go to Apple Menu > System Preferences > Displays . Click "Display Settings" then your iPad in the sidebar.

macOS Catalina: Locate the AirPlay icon in the menu bar (looks like a screen with a triangle) and select your iPad. Choose Mirroring or Extended Display: Mirroring: Duplicates your Mac's screen onto your iPad.

Duplicates your Mac’s screen onto your iPad. Extended Display: Treats your iPad as a separate monitor, expanding your workspace.

Customizing Your Setup

Display Arrangement: In your Mac’s Display Settings, you can arrange your displays to match their physical placement. Drag the display icons to position your iPad as you prefer.

In your Mac’s Display Settings, you can arrange your displays to match their physical placement. Drag the display icons to position your iPad as you prefer. Show Sidebar and Touch Bar: (if applicable) Enable these options in Sidecar settings to display the macOS Sidebar and Touch Bar on your iPad.

Using Your iPad as a Second Display

Move Windows: Drag and drop windows between your Mac and iPad screens.

Drag and drop windows between your Mac and iPad screens. iPad Input: Use your Apple Pencil, finger, or connected keyboard/mouse to interact with your extended screen.

Use your Apple Pencil, finger, or connected keyboard/mouse to interact with your extended screen. Touch Bar Accessibility: Even Macs without a physical Touch Bar can benefit from displaying it on your iPad.

Maximizing Your Experience

Use Optimized Apps: Look for apps that offer special features or layouts when used with Sidecar.

Look for apps that offer special features or layouts when used with Sidecar. Consider a Stand: Invest in an adjustable iPad stand to position your second display ergonomically.

Invest in an adjustable iPad stand to position your second display ergonomically. Wired Connection for Stability: If you experience lag with a wireless connection, opt for a wired connection using a USB-C cable.

Disconnecting Sidecar

Click the Screen Mirroring (macOS Monterey or later) or AirPlay (macOS Catalina) icon in your Mac’s menu bar, then choose “Disconnect.”

Troubleshooting

Check Compatibility: Double-check that your devices meet Sidecar’s requirements.

Double-check that your devices meet Sidecar’s requirements. Reboot: Restarting your Mac and iPad can sometimes resolve connectivity issues.

Restarting your Mac and iPad can sometimes resolve connectivity issues. Updates: Ensure both devices are running the latest OS versions.

Summary

By leveraging Apple’s Sidecar technology to convert your iPad into a secondary monitor, you stand to significantly enhance your digital workspace by increasing your available screen real estate. This expansion not only boosts your overall productivity but also enriches your multitasking capabilities. It allows for a more efficient way to manage and reference documents, streamlines workflows, and broadens your creative horizons. Embracing this setup can transform how you interact with your projects, whether you’re coding, designing, or simply organizing your tasks. Ultimately, utilizing your iPad as an additional monitor through Sidecar is an exceptional strategy to optimize and diversify your computing environment. Image Credit: Milena Trifonova



