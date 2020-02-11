USB-MADI Interface affordable USB to MADI audio interface

Musicians searching for an affordable USB two MADI audio interface need look no further than the aptly named USB-MADI Interface created by the team at StudioHead based in Nashville Tennessee. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the small yet powerful easy-to-use USB-MADI Interface which is now available to back via Kickstarter with earlybird pledges from $295.

No drivers are required and the interface supports both Windows and Mac OS X. “At about the size of a pack of cigarettes, it’s the perfect tool for musicians, studios and location sound engineers. Throw it in a cord bag or pocket. It requires no manuals, no configuration, no wall warts or extension cords. It does one thing and does it well. It’s the easiest way to get 32 channels of MADI audio in and out of your DAW.”

USB-MADI has a one-button interface used to select an internal, 48Khz clock or external clocking from the MADI input or word-clock (connected to MADI IN). During normal operation, the LED illuminates when synced to MADI input or word-clock. “With over two years of development, prototyping and testing, USB-MADI is a fully functional, mature design. We are currently working with key manufacturing and supply-chain partners, and with your support our first production run of 300 units will soon become a reality.”

Source : Kickstarter

