MUNIO M.2 SSD secure USB flash drive and enclosure

If you would like to protect your personal files and documents when transporting them from one computer or device to another you might be interested in a new secure USB flash drive and M.2 SSD enclosure called the MUNIO. Equipped with integrated GPS tracker, wireless data sharing and AES-256 encryption.

The drives are secured using biometric fingerprint data and are available in 1, 2 and 4 TB capacities. The metal chassis helps protect the drive from knocks, bumps and everyday wear and the drives are fitted with USB 3.2 gen 2.0 USB-C ports under compatible with iOS, Android, macOS, Linux and Windows. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the fresh project from roughly $ or £ (depending on current exchange rates).

“Equipped with USB-A 3.2 Gen2 and Type-C ports on each side, MUNIO Flash Drive makes it easy to store and transfer data between all your devices. With two storage options of 1TB and 2TB, MUNIO is the perfect solution for expanding your storage space with a minimal design and high-level security. “

“Quickly access and transfer your essential files at lightning-fast speeds by connecting your MUNIO devices to any Windows, MacOS, or Linux-based computer, as well as iOS and Android-based devices, such as smartphones and tablets. Whether it’s sensitive documents, cherished photos, entertaining videos, or favorite music, MUNIO’s fast transfer speeds make it easy to manage all your essential digital assets. “

If the MUNIO crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the MUNIO M.2 SSD enclosure and USB flash drive project watch the promotional video below.

“The 2TB storage option features double 1TB “3D NAND” memory chips internally, allowing users to easily create two partitions for versatile usage with both USB inputs optionally (1TB for Type-C side & 1TB for standard USB-A side), or users can select 2TB as one partition or divide as many partitions as they need through the MUNIO Client software and smart app.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the M.2 SSD enclosure and USB flash drive, jump over to the official MUNIO crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

